Average movie ticket prices went up almost 4 percent in 2017

No, it’s not just you — movie ticket prices did increase this year.

In fact, according to reports from the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), they went up by 3.96 percent. The 2017 yearly average price for a movie ticket was $8.97 (determined by dividing reported revenues by reported tickets sold), up from $8.65 in 2016.

Even with increased prices, though, total box office was down from 2016 by 2.55 percent; despite a strong first and fourth quarter, admissions rates dropped 6 percent, hit hard by a disappointing summer box office. According to the NATO report, audiences did not turn out for a glut of sequels and August was an unusually empty month. In contrast, summer 2017 was 92 million admissions short of summer 2016.

Still, the decline in individual admissions isn’t necessarily cause for despair for producers. NATO reports that over the last decade, annual admissions increased 4 times, decreased 5 times, and were even with the previous year once.