Finn Wolfhard has joined The Goldfinch adaptation, EW can confirm.

The young Stranger Things star has boarded the adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Donna Tartt, which is being made by Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios.

He is set to portray young Boris, a young Ukrainian boy whom the main character Theo meets when he moves to Arizona to live with his father. Boris draws Theo into a shadowy world by introducing him to alcohol and drugs.

Ansel Elgort is already attached to star as Theo, a young man who finds himself in the New York City art underworld after his mother’s death in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art turns his life upside down. John Crowley (Brooklyn) will direct. Sarah Paulson, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Wilson, and Aneurin Barnard are also attached to the project, which is set to begin shooting next week.

This marks another major role for Wolfhard, who rose to fame as young Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things and saw his star continue to rise in 2017 with a major role in the new adaptation of Stephen King’s It.

