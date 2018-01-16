Rotten Tomatoes accidentally declares director John Carpenter dead

Happy birthday John Carpenter! Rotten Tomatoes has some bad news…

The mega-popular film review aggregation site mistakenly declared veteran film director dead Tuesday in a since-deleted tweet.

The 70-year-old horror icon is very much alive, though RT seemed to have a different impression when it honored the Halloween and The Thing director’s birthday:

After that tweet went splat, it was replaced by one acknowledging the mix-up (complete with a more lively photo):

Sorry for the mix up earlier, the fog was heavy this morning. Happy 70th birthday John Carpenter! pic.twitter.com/k7sCznczl9 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) January 16, 2018

Rotten Tomatoes notes it was an “honest mistake,” which of course it was.

Carpenter is keeping busy, too. Known for composing his own film scores, Carpenter released a new album last fall, Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998, and did a tour in support of the release. He also signed an overall deal last year with Univeral Cable Productions to develop new scripted programming.