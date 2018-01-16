Watch Joaquin Phoenix and Jonah Hill in the first trailer for Gus Van Sant's new film

Joaquin Phoenix and Jonah Hill breathe life into a real-life story of tragedy-turned-opportunity in the new teaser trailer for Gus Van Sant’s Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot.

Adapted from John Callahan’s memoir of the same name, the film follows the late quadriplegic artist — paralyzed by a car accident when he was 21 — as he finds a new direction in life as a cartoonist.

“This doesn’t just go away, you have to fight with it or you’ll die,” Hill tells Phoenix of his ailment. After discovering his skills with a pen and paper, Phoenix continues: “Something really profound just happened to me, man.”

Also starring Rooney Mara, Jack Black, Udo Kier, and Carrie Brownstein, the film’s world premiere is slated for Friday, Jan. 19, as part of the Sundance Film Festival. This is Van Sant’s 17th feature as director, following notable hits like Good Will Hunting and Milk.

Don’t Worry, He Wont Get Far on Foot enters limited release on May 11. Watch the new teaser trailer above.