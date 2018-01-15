Girls might be over, but Zosia Mamet is coming back to Brooklyn.

The actress stars as Diana, a young writer who returns to New York City and discovers that her perfect new apartment has her ex-boyfriend Ben (Matthew Shear) living downstairs. According to the official synopsis, “after an awkward reunion, Diana proclaims her intentions for a genuine friendship. But as old wounds are opened, both Diana and Ben are forced to confront the true nature of their feelings.”

The Boy Downstairs, from first-time director Sophie Brooks, premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.

Watch the trailer above, for a modern take on a romcom with a distinctly mumble-core, Greta Gerwig vibe.