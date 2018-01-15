Kathryn Bigelow slams 'racist, xenophobic' Trump views after NAACP win

Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow is using her latest film’s victory at Sunday’s NAACP Image Awards to call out Donald Trump’s “racist and xenophobic views.”

“I am so grateful to the NAACP for recognizing Detroit as this year’s Outstanding Independent Motion Picture,” Bigelow said in a Monday statement. “The film tells the story of events which took place at Detroit’s Algiers Motel in 1967 as civil unrest erupted in many of our great American cities. The endemic racism, social inequality, and abuse of power which precipitated this tragedy persist today as real threats to our freedom and the integrity of our social fabric.”

She continued, “Given the racist and xenophobic views emanating from The White House this week, largely unchallenged in the halls of power, we must remain vigilant and uncompromising in demanding our leaders reflect our highest ideals as an inclusive democracy.”

Last week, The Washington Post reported that during a meeting with lawmakers to discuss protecting immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries, the president said, “Why are we having all these people from sh–hole countries come here?”

While also acknowledging her crew, writing partner Mark Boal, production company Annapura, and cast, which includes John Boyega and Anthony Mackie, Bigelow concluded her statement with words from the Civil Rights leader whose memory is being celebrated on Monday: “As we honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s life and legacy, I’m reminded of his words in 1963: ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.'”