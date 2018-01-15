Fantastic Beasts releases new Crimes of Grindelwald photos

The Fantastic Beasts team has released new photos from The Crimes of Grindelwald sequel. Shots include Newt (Eddie Redmayne) getting a postcard from Paris (but from whom?), where the new film is largely set. There’s Newt and Jacob (Dan Fogler) on the streets of Paris in 1927, one year after the events in the first film, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. And there’s Newt and his love interest Tina (Katherine Waterston), switching to a black leather coat, exploring some mysterious wizarding world locker or cabinet of some kind.

Warner Bros

Warner Bros

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be released Nov. 16, 2018.