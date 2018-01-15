Ava DuVernay cheers Crenshaw High band wearing Wrinkle in Time shirts in MLK Day parade

Ava DuVernay is having a “full-circle moment.”

The filmmaker, who rose to international prominence after directing the Martin Luther King Jr. biopic Selma, tweeted photos Monday of the Crenshaw High School marching band wearing A Wrinkle in Time T-shirts and carrying a banner for the upcoming movie in Los Angeles’ annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.

Crenshaw High served as a location for DuVernay’s highly anticipated big-screen adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s classic science-fantasy novel.

Full circle moment. In the upcoming WRINKLE IN TIME film, Meg lives in Central LA. We shot her school scenes at Crenshaw High. Today, the school band honored us with its banner and shirts in the MLK Day Parade. MLK was the subject of my last narrative feature. C’mon! Good stuff! pic.twitter.com/uHHxpE8tcH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 15, 2018

A Wrinkle in Time hits theaters March 9.