Jamie Lee Curtis: Eliza Dushku molestation allegation has 'awakened us' to 'horrific reality'

Jamie Lee Curtis, who portrayed Eliza Dushku’s mother in the 1994 movie True Lies, has published an essay about her cast mate’s allegation that the film’s stunt coordinator molested her when she was 12 years old.

In Curtis’ essay, published Sunday in the HuffPost, she revealed that Dushku privately shared her story a few years ago, leaving Curtis “shocked and saddened.” Noting that she has worked closely with young actors throughout her career, Curtis wrote, “Eliza’s story has now awakened us from our denial slumber to a new, horrific reality. The abuse of children.”

Dushku alleged in a Facebook post Saturday that a leading stunt coordinator in Hollywood, who was put in charge of her safety on the set of True Lies, abused her. “I remember, so clearly 25 years later, how Joel Kramer made me feel special, how he methodically built my and my parents’ trust, for months grooming me,” she wrote, adding that Kramer lured her to his Miami hotel room “with a promise to my parent that he would take me for a swim at the stunt crew’s hotel pool and for my first sushi meal thereafter.”

Dushku then alleged Kramer, whose recent credits include Westworld and Furious 7, laid on top of her and “rubbed all over” her, nude, until he ejaculated, before placing her on his lap in the cab back from the hotel and once again becoming sexually aroused. Dushku said she told a handful of people what happened in the years since, but that “no one seemed ready to confront this taboo subject then, nor was I.” Kramer has strongly denied the allegations.

Curtis previously responded to Dushku’s allegation in a statement to PEOPLE. “It is a very sad and disturbing story,” she said. “Obviously, I had no knowledge at the time. I applaud her courage and honor her truth telling and that of all who have come forward and paved the way for what I hope: truth and consequences and reconciliation and substantive change.”

Also weighing in over the weekend was James Cameron, who was asked about the allegations at the 2018 TCA winter press tour. “Eliza is very brave for speaking up,” Cameron told reporters Saturday, while he was promoting his AMC series Visionaries. “Had I known about it, there would’ve been no mercy.”

In her essay, Curtis wrote that the many “reports of agents abusing their young actor clients and now this story from Miss Dushku” indicate that an industry-wide reckoning needs to take place. “All of us must take some responsibility that the loose and relaxed camaraderie that we share with our young performers has carried with it a misguided assumption that they are adults in an adult world, capable of making adult choices,” she wrote.

Curtis added, “Many of us involved in True Lies were parents. Jim, Arnold [Schwarzenegger] and myself. Parents of daughters. What allegedly happened to Eliza, away from the safety net of all of us and our purview is a terrible, terrible thing to learn about and have to reconcile. The truth will set us all free.”

Read Curtis’ full piece at HuffPost.