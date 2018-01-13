Oprah Winfrey's Golden Globes speech is now on Spotify

Now you can carry a little piece of Hollywood history right in your pocket.

Oprah Winfrey became the first black woman to receive the Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes earlier this month, and her empowering speech brought the entire audience to their feet. It was a highlight of the night, and it’s now available to hear on Spotify.

The music streaming service has added Winfrey’s full speech so you can take her inspirational words on the road.

During the awards ceremony, the media mogul addressed how “this year, we became the story” when victims of sexual harassment and sexual assault began speaking out.

“I want all the girls watching to know a new day is on the horizon,” Winfrey proclaimed. “And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure they are the leaders to take us to the time where nobody has to say ‘me too’ again.”

Listen below.

Many celebrities — from Mariah Carey to Ivanka Trump to Winfrey’s A Wrinkle in Time costar Mindy Kaling — praised Winfrey for her “amazing,” “moving,” and “historic” words.

In an interview that will air on CBS’ Sunday Morning this weekend, Winfrey sat down with Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera, Shonda Rhimes, Natalie Portman, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Hollywood lawyer Nina Shaw to discuss the Time’s Up movement, which combats sexual harassment and discrimination.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.