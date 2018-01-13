Lindsay Lohan became 'a bit stalker-ish' trying to make Mean Girls 2

Lindsay Lohan sees the Broadway-bound Mean Girls musical as a “really exciting” prospect, but she’s still determined to make a sequel to her hit 2004 film.

During a chat on The Wendy Williams Show that aired Friday, Lohan joked how she’s becoming a bit of a stalker by approaching producer Lorne Michaels and Saturday Night Live writer Steve Higgins about the subject.

“I’ve harassed so many times it’s becoming a bit stalker-ish,” she told Williams. “I go to SNL when I’m in town. I go to Lorne. I run to Steve Higgins.” However, Lohan conceded, “I think they’re really focused on the Broadway show right now.”

It’s not her fault that she’s, like, obsessed with the idea or something.

Tina Fey, who wrote Mean Girls, returned to write the book for the musical, which stars Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, and Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron.

Also featured are Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis, Grey Henson as Damian, Kerry Butler as Ms. Norbury, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

Following a run at Washington, D.C.’s National Theatre, Mean Girls will open on Broadway in New York City on April 8, 2018.

“In general, I don’t know why I didn’t just try to do Mean Girls 2. Everyone does [sequels],” Fey told Howard Stern in 2016. When asked about the made-for-TV Mean Girls sequel, she remarked, “Sometimes it’s okay [to not make a sequel], right?”

Lohan, meanwhile, said she already wrote a treatment for a potential sequel. “I would love to have Jamie Lee Curtis, Jimmy Fallon in the movie,” she told CNN in 2016. “I have already written a treatment for it. I just need a response. I know Mark Waters, the director; he’d happily come back”

Though the future of Mean Girls 2 seems as cloudy as Karen Smith’s weather forecasts, Lohan said, “I know that Tina Fey, and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount [Pictures] are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it.”

Watch her latest comments on The Wendy Williams Show above.