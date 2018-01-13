Who will win EW's Best Actor Oscar Bracket? Cast your vote for the finals

Jessica Derschowitz
January 13, 2018 AT 10:00 AM EST

It’s all come down to two.

To commemorate the Academy Awards celebrating 90 years of film, Entertainment Weekly is holding the EW Oscar Bracket Battle, starting with the Best Actor category. Our film critics and editors selected the top winners throughout history and landed on the top 64; and now, after five rounds of voting, it’s officially time to cast your vote for the winner.

The two contenders who made it to the finals are Gregory Peck in 1962’s To Kill a Mockingbird vs. Tom Hanks in 1993’s Philadelphia.

Keep up the voting below, download the updated bracket here, and be sure to share your picks on social media with the hashtag #EWOscarBattle. The winner of the Best Actor bracket will be announced on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET.

Between now and the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony on March 4, we’ll also be launching brackets for Best Actress and Best Picture. Watch this page for updates throughout.

