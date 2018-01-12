Ludacris puts his best paw forward in Show Dogs trailer

What do you get when a police dog goes undercover at an extremely high-brow dog show? Think Miss Congeniality meets Dr. Dolittle.

A new trailer for Show Dogs shows Detective Frank (Will Arnett) reluctantly joining forces with K-9 partner Max (Ludacris) to go undercover at the “world’s most exclusive dog show” and investigate a smuggling ring. Ludacris isn’t the only star to lend his voice to a cuddly canine; the family comedy also features talented pups voiced by Jordin Sparks, Gabriel Iglesias, Shaquille O’Neal, Alan Cumming, and Stanley Tucci.

Show Dogs is directed by Raja Gosnell (Big Momma’s House) and opens in theaters on May 18.