Rebecca Hall 'profoundly sorry' for working with Woody Allen, donates movie earnings to Time's Up

Rebecca Hall is the latest actress to express regret over working with Woody Allen, while also pledging her salary from her recent project with the filmmaker to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

“The day after the [Harvey] Weinstein accusation broke in full force I was shooting a day of work on Woody Allen’s latest movie in New York,” Hall wrote Friday on Instagram, referring to A Rainy Day in New York, which stars Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet. “I couldn’t have imagined somewhere stranger to be that day. When asked to do so, some seven months ago, I quickly said yes. He gave me one of my first significant roles in film for which I have always been grateful, it was one day in my hometown — easy. I have, however subsequently realized there is nothing easy about any of this. In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened.”

Following in the footsteps of Mira Sorvino and Greta Gerwig, Hall pointed to the recent op-ed in the Los Angeles Times from Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow as the reason for her change of heart. In the essay, Farrow called out prominent actresses including Gerwig, Blake Lively, and Kate Winslet for continuing to work with the filmmaker. Allen was accused of molesting Farrow when she was a child in 1992.

Allen has repeatedly denied Farrow’s allegations, writing in a 2014 piece published by The New York Times, “Of course, I did not molest Dylan.” After the publication of Farrow’s Los Angeles Times piece, a representative for Allen said, “Dylan Farrow’s allegations against Woody Allen, which she first made 25 years ago, have been thoroughly examined by law enforcement officials and child welfare investigators. The investigators concluded unambiguously that Dylan Farrow was not sexually abused. No charges were ever filed, and the reason is simple: because Woody Allen is innocent.”

“After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow’s statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones — I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed,” continued Hall. “That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today.”

Allen gave the actress one of the biggest roles of her career when he cast her in 2008’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona. The film was both a critical and commercial success, with Hall also earning a Golden Globe nomination for her role alongside Penelope Cruz, Scarlett Johansson, and Javier Bardem. The actress went on to star in The Town, Iron Man 3, and The Gift.

Hall concluded her Instagram post by revealing that she is donating her earnings from her role in the upcoming Allen film to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which provides legal support to people who have been victims of sexual harassment and/or assault. “It’s a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation but I’ve donated my wage to @timesup,” she added. “I’ve also signed up, will continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere. #timesup.”

On Twitter, Farrow thanked Hall and other women who shared similar messages. “There have been some brave and bold women who have taken a stand with and for me in the past few days,” she wrote. “I want to acknowledge their integrity, their courage, and their exemplification of a new way forward. Thank you, it means the world. #TIMESUP.”