The horror movie Inside stars Rachel Nichols (The Librarians) as a mother-to-be named Sarah who recently lost her husband in a car crash which also left her partially deaf. As night descends on her deserted suburban street, Sarah receives a most unwelcome visitor — a calculating, predatory adversary who will stop at nothing to steal her unborn child.

Inside is directed by Miguel Ángel Vivas and written by Jaume Balagueró, Manu Díez, and Miguel Ángel Vivas, based on filmmakers Alexander Bustillo and Julien Maury’s 2007 film, À l’intérieur. The film costars Laura Harring from Mulholland Drive and Love in the Time of Cholera.

Inside is now available to watch in theaters and on demand. See the film’s trailer above and an exclusive clip at the top of this post.