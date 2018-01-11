Olivia Munn mocks Mark Wahlberg's All the Money in the World reshoots pay

During Thursday’s Critics’ Choice Awards, host Olivia Munn made a toast to “all the good guys in Hollywood,” which included a dig at Mark Wahlberg’s reported salary for the All the Money in the World reshoots.

Among those that Munn and Niecy Nash raised a glass to were “that studio executive who had me meet him in the hotel conference room instead of his actual hotel room” and “that famous actor who didn’t treat me like crap after I said I didn’t want to get drinks with him after the show.” Nash also tried to thank all the men who spoke up at the Golden Globes, only for Munn to interrupt, “Actually, they didn’t really say much there.”

Then, Munn mocked Wahlberg, who was reportedly paid $1.5 million for the reshoots on Ridley Scott’s film, while his costar Michelle Williams made less than $1,000.

“I do want to say thank you to the producers for paying Niecy and I the same amount of money and Mark Wahlberg $1 million,” she said. “He took a pay cut, so that’s really nice and generous of him. Thank you so much.”

