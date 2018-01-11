Nancy Kerrigan hasn't watched 'I, Tonya' and has 'nothing' to say about it

Nancy Kerrigan hasn’t seen I, Tonya, and she has nothing to say about the movie, which depicts the 1994 attack on the figure skater just weeks before she went on to win a silver medal at the Lillehammer Olympics.

“I really have nothing to say about it. I haven’t seen anything. I haven’t watched anything,” Kerrigan told The Boston Globe. “I’ve been busy. I was at the national [figure skating] championships this week so I didn’t watch the Golden Globes. I haven’t seen the movie. I’m just busy living my life.”

The Fosters actress Caitlin Carver plays Kerrigan in I, Tonya, which offers a nuanced but sympathetic portrayal of Tonya Harding’s life and her involvement in the attack on her skating rival. Harding was convicted of hindering the investigation and was banned for life from the U.S. Figure Skating Association.

“It’s not really part of my life. As you say, I was the victim. Like, that’s my role in this whole thing. That’s it,” Kerrigan told the Globe. “It is weird, that’s for sure. A bizarre thing. The whole thing was crazy, being that it’s a story. I mean, come on.’’

At this point, many of the real-life players from I, Tonya have weighed in on what they think of the film. Tonya Harding herself attended the Golden Globes on Sunday. And LaVona “Sandy” Golden, played by Allison Janney, weighed in on the movie in an ABC News special that airs tonight, refuting the film’s version of her as an abusive and alcoholic mother.

Meanwhile, Harding has been making the rounds as part of the I, Tonya press tour and has now said she remembers her ex-husband discussing “taking somebody out” — not realizing the person in question was fellow competitor Nancy Kerrigan.

Read the full Boston Globe interview with Kerrigan here.