Minnie Mouse to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Minnie Mouse is finally getting a star on the walk of fame.

The polka-dot bow wearing mouse is being honored upon her 90th anniversary in entertainment with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, joining long-time paramour Mickey Mouse and other beloved Disney icons like Donald Duck, Tinker Bell, Winnie the Pooh, Snow White, and Kermit the Frog.

Minnie will receive her star on Monday, Jan. 22 at 11:30 a.m. PT at 6834 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Disney’s El Capitan Theatre, dedicated in the category of Motion Pictures. Disney CEO Bob Iger and pop star Katy Perry will be on hand for the unveiling and to celebrate Minnie on her special day.

“Minnie Mouse is a woman of the ages and her iconic status makes her a great addition to our Walk of Fame!” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies. “Generations of fans of all ages have been looking forward to her seeing her bright new star.”

The star will mark the Walk of Fame’s 2,627th. Minnie Mouse first was introduced to the world 90 years ago in Disney’s iconic Steamboat Willie cartoon, making her one of America’s most indelible sweethearts. Mickey received his star in 1978 in celebration of his 50th anniversary.