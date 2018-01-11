Mark Wahlberg reportedly refused to approve Christopher Plummer without hefty payday

In the wake of reports that Mark Wahlberg was paid as much as 1,500 times more money than Michelle Williams to reshoot the kidnapping drama All the Money in the World without Kevin Spacey, USA Today has reported that Wahlberg refused to approve Christopher Plummer as Spacey’s replacement unless Wahlberg was paid more than $1 million for the reshoots.

Citing two unnamed sources who were familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly about it, the newspaper said Wahlberg exerted the costar approval written into his contract.

“What he said was, ‘I will not approve Christopher Plummer unless you pay me,” one of the sources said. “And that’s how he [expletive] them.”

The other source, described as a “Hollywood insider,” said Wahlberg’s lawyer formally vetoed Plummer in a letter to financiers unless his demand for more payment was met.

Although The Wrap reported Wednesday that Wahlberg did not have reshoots included in his contract and therefore was able to negotiate more money for additional time, while Williams’ contract did include reshoots, USA Today disputed that report. According to the newspaper, both actors had reshoots in their contacts and were in Europe filming for the same number of days.

Representatives for Wahlberg and Williams’ agency, WME, did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment, nor did Wahlberg’s lawyer. Representatives for the film’s production company, Imperative Entertainment, also did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The news broke in early November that filmmaker Ridley Scott would be recasting and reshooting Spacey’s role in All the Money in the World just six weeks before its planned release, as multiple allegations of sexual misconduct mounted against Spacey.

The film is based on the true story of the 1973 kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, and originally starred Spacey as oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, the kidnapped boy’s grandfather. (Williams plays the boy’s mother, and Wahlberg portrays a Getty fixer and former CIA operative.) Plummer had initially been in the running to play the elder Getty and quickly stepped in when approached by Scott.

In late November, the Washington Post reported that Wahlberg would receive a much higher payday than Williams and other costars for the reshoots; USA Today reported Tuesday that Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million for the reshoots, while Williams was paid an $80 per diem totaling less than $1,000.