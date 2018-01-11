Liam Neeson says the gender pay gap is 'f---ing disgraceful'

Liam Neeson has some strong words for the pay gap between men and women in Hollywood.

In an interview for his upcoming film The Commuter, The Associated Press asked the 65-year-old action star for his thoughts on the increased discussion around equal pay in Hollywood.

“There’s a lot of discussion about it, and a lot of healthy and necessary discussion about it because the disparity sometimes is f—ing disgraceful,” Neeson said.

Neeson also applauded the actresses and female filmmakers who’ve spoken up about equal pay, but he added that men also have to take responsibility.

“We’re starting, and it’s starting with these extraordinary actresses and brave ladies,” he said. “We, as men, have got to be part of it, you know? We started it, so we have to be part of the solution.”

THE EQUALIZER: #LiamNeeson on the "disgraceful" pay gap between men and women. Contains swearing. pic.twitter.com/wT3l1LJf8M — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) January 11, 2018

Neeson’s comments come after more than 300 actresses, executives, agents, and filmmakers launched the Time’s Up movement, designed to draw attention to gender equality and prevent sexual harassment both in Hollywood and beyond. At Sunday’s Golden Globes, several actresses declared their support for former E! host Catt Sadler, who left the network after learning that Jason Kennedy was paid significantly more than she was. Earlier this week, celebrities like Amber Tamblyn, Jessica Chastain, and Mia Farrow expressed their outrage over news that Mark Wahlberg earned a reported 1,500 times more than Michelle Williams for reshoots on All the Money in the World.

Asked if he would take a “pay cut to kind of equal things out,” Neeson replied, “No. Pay cut? No, no, no, no. That’s going too far. No, there has to be parity. There just has to be.”