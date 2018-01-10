Kyle Chandler uncovers The Vanishing of Sidney Hall in new trailer

When a famous writer disappears, Kyle Chandler gets on the case. The star of Netflix’s Bloodline investigates the titular Vanishing of Sidney Hall in the new trailer for director Shawn Christensen’s (Before I Disappear) sophomore feature.

The film weaves together three different timelines to tell the story of Sidney. Logan Lerman (Indignation) plays him as a boy when he’s encouraged by his teacher to write a novel. The resulting book is based on the death of one of his high school classmates (Blake Jenner) and propels him towards literary star status.

Lerman plays Sidney again as an adult, when his mind starts to unravel and his book carries with it consequences that eek into his romantic life with his girlfriend (Elle Fanning). Then, as the title of the movie indicates, he vanishes without a trace. Decades later, a detective (Chandler) goes in search of Sidney when the book is at the center of a series of arsons.

There’s clearly a lot to chew here, story wise.

Michelle Monaghan (HBO’s True Detective), Margaret Qualley (HBO’s The Leftovers), Nathan Lane (ABC’s Modern Family), Tim Blake Nelson (Colossal), and Alex Karpovsky (HBO’s Girls) also feature in The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2017.

The film will premiere on DIRECTV this Jan. 25 before A24 releases it in theaters on March 2.