Judd Apatow pays tribute to late Heavyweights actor

Judd Apatow is paying tribute to Heavyweights star Joseph Wayne Miller, who died Tuesday at the age of 36.

In the 1995 Ben Stiller-led comedy about a fat camp for kids, Miller memorably starred as Salami Sam. Apatow produced, acted in, and wrote the film, which was his first big-screen writing credit.

“When we made Heavyweights being around Joe Miller was pure joy,” the filmmaker said in a statement. “We could not have loved spending time with him more. He made everyone around him so happy. What a terrible loss.”

Miller’s Heavyweights costar Aaron Schwartz also honored the actor, as he shared a video of Miller in the film, along with the caption, “Rest in peace buddy.”

Heavyweights served as Miller’s sole acting credit. His mother told TMZ he died in his sleep Tuesday in Chicago.