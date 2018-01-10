Marvel hires writer for potential Black Widow solo film

Eight years after making her first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow could finally be getting her own standalone film.

Momentum is building for the potential Scarlett Johansson-led solo project as sources tell EW that Marvel has tapped Jac Schaeffer to pen the screenplay.

The Black List alum is the writer behind Nasty Women, the upcoming Dirty Rotten Scoundrels remake starring Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway.

If Black Widow comes to fruition, it will mark Marvel’s second female-fronted superhero movie, following Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, set for release March 8, 2019.

Johansson debuted as Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, the Russian spy-turned-S.H.I.E.L.D. agent in 2010’s Iron Man 2. Ever since, the character has been one of the MCU’s most important assets, with Johansson starring in six films, including the highly-anticipated Avengers: Infinity War, which opens May 4.