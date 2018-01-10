Black Panther tickets presale sets new Marvel movie record

It feels good to be the king. Chadwick Boseman’s onscreen version of King T’Challa, the Marvel superhero known as Black Panther, first made his debut in Captain America: Civil War, but his upcoming solo movie might prove even more popular than that superhero fight-fest. Fandango announced Wednesday that Black Panther has officially surpassed Civil War‘s record for the best first-day advance sales for an MCU film on the ticket-selling platform.

Perhaps that has something to do with the fact that Fandango pre-orders for Black Panther come with a complimentary poster, but in general interest in the standalone film has been surging on social media ever since Civil War. Coming off a series of electrifying trailers with music from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, featuring an all-star cast including Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther only seems to be gaining steam.

Black Panther hits theaters Feb. 16. For EW’s first look at the film’s heroes and villains, check here.