Mark Wahlberg reportedly made 1500 times what Michelle Williams did for All the Money reshoots

Ridley Scott and all of those involved with All the Money in the World have been praised for their swift and shocking move to recast and reshoot with Christopher Plummer only six weeks before the film’s release. Yet, a new report that Mark Wahlberg was paid 1500 times what Michelle Williams was for the reshoots has drawn widespread criticism for the leading man and the people behind the decision.

Following numerous sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey, who had already completed filming as J. Paul Getty, Scott cast the more age-appropriate Plummer and reconvened his cast and crew for just over a week of reshoots at a reported cost of $10 million. In previous interviews, the director contended that “everyone did it for nothing.”

But an alleged pay discrepancy between the film’s two stars, which was originally reported by The Washington Post in November, gained new attention Tuesday when USA Today revealed Wahlberg earned $1.5 million, while Williams, who earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance, made less than $1,000.

A source close to the production says Sony, which distributed the film, was not involved in talent pay negotiations, and representatives for production company Imperative Entertainment, as well as those for Wahlberg and Williams, didn’t immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

The report quickly went viral on social media, with celebrities slamming the “unacceptable” pay gap. Among those to weigh in were Amber Tamblyn, Judd Apatow, Mia Farrow, and Jessica Chastain.

“Please go see Michelle’s performance in All the Money in the World,” tweeted Chastain, Williams’ fellow Golden Globe nominee. “She’s a brilliant Oscar nominated, Golden Globe winning actress. She’s been in the industry for 20 yrs. She deserves more than 1% of her male costar’s salary.”

Please go see Michelle's performance in All The Money in The World. She's a brilliant Oscar nominated Golden Globe winning actress. She has been in the industry for 20 yrs. She deserves more than 1% of her male costar' s salary. https://t.co/HIniew6lf7 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 10, 2018

Michelle Williams was paid 1% of what her male co-star made on her latest film. This is totally unacceptable. https://t.co/xE5ZNqjcrA — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 10, 2018

Outrageously unfair- but it’s always been like this. I was never, ever paid even a quarter of what the male lead received: Wahlberg got $1.5M for 'All the Money' reshoot, Williams paid less than $1,000 https://t.co/LrOjrHVjcp — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 10, 2018

Michelle Williams is a captivating, brilliant talent. Her willingness to take 1k to fix the film is wholly honorable. Why didn’t @WME protect their client? Because they were too busy leveraging her shitty deal to get Wahlberg more money. Wahlberg packaged Entourage at WME. — Krumholtz (@mrDaveKrumholtz) January 10, 2018

Williams (and others) volunteered time and gave up salary for the Spacey-eliminating reshoots because of belief in the cause. Wahlberg's people secretly negotiated him another $1.5 million. https://t.co/uPopsyYfwq — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) January 10, 2018

How on God's green Earth does Wahlberg not read the room, there? No way he doesn't know everyone else is doing it for free. He makes like $100m a year — how do you not tell your agent to let this one go? — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) January 10, 2018

THEY'RE AT THE SAME AGENCY. Maybe this isn't the whole story, somehow? If it is, this is criminally stupid. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) January 10, 2018

Infuriating on so many levels. Williams carries & elevates ATMITW. https://t.co/JzQZS9XBA5 — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) January 10, 2018

Shameful indeed. And this is a movie about how greedy and heartless men can be! https://t.co/aRTi2tqWGG — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 10, 2018

This is so messed up that it is almost hard to believe. Almost. This is how this business works. I wonder if the studio or Wahlberg will do something to make the situation less insane. https://t.co/RsunBlOeCk — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 10, 2018