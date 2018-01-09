See Jacob Tremblay's prosthetic transformation into his Wonder character

The hair and makeup team behind Jacob Tremblay’s transformation in Wonder landed a BAFTA nomination Tuesday, and the 11-year-old star is congratulating the artists, praising them on Instagram for their “vision, talent & patience.”

Tremblay shared photos of himself undergoing the lengthy prosthetic makeup process to transform into Auggie, a boy with facial differences who’s trying to adjust to life at a mainstream school for the first time in his life.

“I could have never been able to portray Auggie without the incredible vision, talent & patience of my friends Arjen Tuiten, Robert Pandini & Michael Nickiforek! Congrats on your @BAFTA nomination! 💙,” he captioned the photo slideshow.

That BAFTA nomination is the only one for Wonder, but the hair and makeup team also received a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for their efforts. Director Stephen Chbosky, who also wrote the script based on R.J. Palacio’s book of the same name, was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, and Tremblay is up for Best Young Actor/Actress at the same ceremony, which takes place Thursday, Jan. 11. The BAFTAs will be awarded Feb. 18 in London.