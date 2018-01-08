Jennifer Lawrence is a black widow agent in new Red Sparrow trailer

Following a brief promo that aired during Golden Globes Sunday, 20th Century Fox released a full-length trailer for Red Sparrow. Marvel fans are already likening the lead character in the film to Black Widow from the Avengers, and we can see why.

Dominika Egorova (Lawrence) is a Sparrow, a weapon “in the global struggle for power.” Once a prima ballerina, she suffered an injury that dismantled her career. With few funds to help her ailing mother, she’s borderline blackmailed by a secret intelligence service into enduring the sadistic Sparrow School that transforms her into an expert manipulator, seductress, and living weapon.

“Every human being is a puzzle of need. You must become the missing piece and they will tell you anything,” Charlotte Rampling, playing one of the school leaders, says in the trailer.

Dominika is a survivor. In one scene, we see her brutalize the man who tried to assault her in the shower. In another, she turns on the very men who shattered her life when she becomes more powerful than they realize. Meeting an American CIA agent (played by Joel Edgerton), she gets that chance.

This might be the closest we’ll ever get to a Black Widow movie, which has longed by discussed but never moved forward at Marvel. Like Natasha Romanoff, Dominika, too, endures a brutal training regime to become an agent. Also like Romanoff, she’s “better at this than any of us.” As Jeremy Irons puts it, “You’re only problem is you have a soul.”

Red Sparrow, written by Justin Haythe, is based on the book of the same name by Jason Matthews. Francis Lawrence — the Oscar-winner’s director on The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and both The Hunger Games: Mockingjay films — helms this new feature.

The film will open in theaters on March 2, 2018. Watch the new trailer above.