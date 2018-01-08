Watch a king rise in the new Black Panther TV spot

Anthony Breznican
January 08, 2018 AT 10:39 PM EST

“You’re telling me the king of a third world country runs around in a bulletproof cat suit?”

Come on, Everett K. Ross, surely the CIA is clued in to the fact that Black Panther is going to rule, right?

The new TV spot for Marvel’s upcoming journey into the Afrofuturist wonderland of Wakanda dropped during the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday night, and although there wasn’t a lot of new footage, we did get a few new lines of dialogue and a couple interesting shots.

Among them: Michael B. Jordan’s revolution-minded villain Erik Killmonger staring into the tribal mask he intends to steal for unknown purposes. There’s also a new shot of Andy Serkis’ Ulysses Klaue using his Vibranium-enhanced prosthetic to blast through the wall of a casino.

The main point of the teaser was to remind fans of an important fact: Tickets for the Feb. 16 movie are now on sale.

