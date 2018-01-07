Gary Oldman wins best actor in a drama at Golden Globes

Gary Oldman has won his first Golden Globe.

The actor earned best actor in a drama at Sunday’s awards ceremony, winning for his transformative role as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

“I feel very humbled and surprised to have been asked to this stage. I would like to congratulate my fellow nominees… I’m in very fine company this evening indeed,” Oldman said as he accepted the award. “Winston Churchill said, ‘My taste is simple: I’m easily satisfied by the very best,’ And I was surrounded by the very best.”

Oldman proceeded to thank his costars, producers, and his “magnificent makeup team.” “Your artistry has no equal,” he continued. “You were kind, and you were funny, and you were patient, and we got thru at 63 applications.”

Lastly, Oldman honored his wife, Gisele Schmidt, “who put up with my crazy for over a year. She would say to friends, ‘I go to bed with Winston Churchill but I wake up with Gary Oldman,’ which I suppose is better than the other way around.”

“I am very proud of Darkest Hour,” the actor concluded. “It illustrates that words and actions can change the world and boy oh boy does it need changing. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and thank you Winston Churchill!”

In Darkest Hour, the 59-year-old actor is near-unrecognizable as the legendary British prime minister. Joe Wright’s film follows Churchill as he’s first appointed prime minister and finds himself struggling to navigate the early days of World War II.

Darkest Hour is Oldman’s first nomination and first win. This year’s other nominees were Timothée Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name, Tom Hanks in The Post, Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread, and Denzel Washington in Roman J. Israel, Esq.