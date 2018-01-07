Coco Golden Globe winners respond to John Lasseter 'missteps'

Coming off of their Golden Globes win on Sunday, the team behind Pixar’s Coco faced the press backstage where they were asked about studio head John Lasseter and his announced leave of absence over “missteps.”

In response to a question about Pixar’s promised pledge to create a better work environment for staff, producer Darla K. Anderson said, “We want to focus on being in solidarity with tonight’s movement.” The movement she referred to was the #TimesUp movement, which saw both men and women wearing black at the Globes in solidarity with those speaking out against the toxic environment of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and discrimination in the workplace.

“We have been taking steps and will continue to make roads making it an even better place for people to create art,” co-director Lee Unkrich added.

Anderon and Unkrich shared in Coco‘s best animated film win at the Globes with co-director Adrian Molina. As Pixar’s chief creative officer, Lasseter shared an executive producer credit on the film.

Announced in an internal memo sent to Pixar staffers in November, Lasseter stated he would take a six-month leave from his position over unspecified “missteps.”

“It’s been brought to my attention that I have made some of you feel disrespected or uncomfortable,” the director behind films like Toy Story and A Bug’s Life said. “That was never my intent. Collectively, you mean the world to me, and I deeply apologize if I have let you down. I especially want to apologize to anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug or any other gesture they felt crossed the line in any way, shape, or form. No matter how benign my intent, everyone has the right to set their own boundaries and have them respected.”

A spokesperson for Disney said at the time, “We are committed to maintaining an environment in which all employees are respected and empowered to do their best work. We appreciate John’s candor and sincere apology and fully support his sabbatical.”