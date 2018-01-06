Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn hits the slopes as Captain America

Lindsey Vonn’s latest skiing ensemble is all kinds of Marvel-ous. The Olympic athlete posted a photo to social media of her new Captain America-themed threads.

“Who said Captain America has to be a man anyways…” Vonn tweeted.

The suit is part of a Marvel-themed performance line from Spyder. They were first worn by members of the U.S. Olympic ski team in February 2017, though the women donned Captain Marvel uniforms, while the men channeled Cap.

“Pairing the world’s greatest athletes of skiing with the Marvel Universe exemplifies the spirit of strength, power, and perseverance that the U.S. Ski Team and our Super Heroes represent,” Paul Gitter of Marvel said in a statement at the time.

As Vonn shows, the star-spangeled Avenger transcends gender.