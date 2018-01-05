Baby, baby, tell me how many times you can say baby?

The title character of Baby Driver, played by Ansel Elgort, loves listening to music — and since he goes by “Baby,” there’s no shortage of songs bearing his name. And people just love to say it — with its quick two-syllable burst and sibilant “b’s” it pops right off the screen.

While some people use the internet to build “f-bomb” counters for particularly foul-mouthed films, one Baby Driver fan has compiled a video of all the times the word “baby” is said (or sung) in the film.

Director and writer Edgar Wright shared the video Friday on Twitter, warning viewers that it contains spoilers if you haven’t seen the film.

HEAVY SPOILERS for those who haven't seen. But if you have, here's: Every Time the Word 'Baby' is Said in 'Baby Driver' https://t.co/4DtNZFubK3 via @YouTube — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 5, 2018

Watch the video above to hear that baby one more time.