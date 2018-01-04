Margot Robbie on Tarantino movie reports: 'I would kill to work with him'

Whether or not Margot Robbie has been cast in Quentin Tarantino’s ninth feature film, the I, Tonya star wouldn’t say. All she would reveal about the matter was “a big smile” and tantalizing tease.

“Nothing’s official… but I would kill to work with him,” Robbie told The Hollywood Reporter for the trade’s cover story on her and Tonya Harding.

The awards-buzzing actress portrays the controversial ex-Olympic ice skater in I, Tonya, but she also grabbed the attention of the press when it was reported that she, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Samuel L. Jackson, and Leonardo DiCaprio were on the casting shortlist for Tarantino’s next project.

Sony Pictures scheduled the untitled film for a theatrical release on Aug. 9, 2019, 50 years after the Manson family killed actress Sharon Tate amidst a killing spree in 1969. That’s not a coincidence, though Tarantino had clarified, “It’s not [about] Charles Manson, it’s 1969.”

Citing a source who read the script, Vanity Fair reported last year that the movie is “set in Los Angeles in the summer of 1969” and “focuses on a male TV actor who’s had one hit series and his looking for a way to get into the film business. His sidekick — who’s also his stunt double — is looking for the same thing. The horrific murder of Sharon Tate and four of her friends by Charles Manson’s cult of followers serves as a backdrop to the main story.”

Official plot details and casting have yet to be revealed. But, in the meantime, Robbie has many irons in the fire as a predicted Oscar contender for I, Tonya, a producer and star for multiple Harley Quinn-related film projects, and an upcoming role in Mary, Queen of Scots.

Tarantino, meanwhile, is also developing an R-rated Star Trek film with The Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith. However, it’s not expected to be released until after the filmmaker’s ’60s-set film.