Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone did a joint interview, and it's delightful

If you can’t decide which quirky Hollywood starlet with major acting chops and a wicked sense of humor is your favorite, you’re in luck.

For W magazine’s annual Best Performances issue, fan favorites Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence teamed up to give a joint interview. The two have much in common, from their goofy, offbeat senses of humor to their impressive resumes, both of which include winning an Oscar before the age of 30.

They’re also Hollywood BFFs, often seen giggling and riffing off one another on red carpets and in interviews, so it was a stroke of brilliance on W’s part to the pair the actresses. In the interview, they discussed such diverse topics as their first kisses, their first red carpet outfits, sharing the same “stalker,” and their shared tendency to mishear song lyrics.

Lawrence revealed that she and Stone texted each other for an entire year before they ever actually met in person, and they were both slightly concerned that they might be meeting their joint “stalker” instead of each other, having never actually spoken on the phone.

Both shared their favorite Halloween costumes: Stone’s was a very thorough take on Morticia Adams, while Lawrence remembered the year she dressed as a picnic table and tried to talk to her crush through a hole in a plastic tablecloth. Stone loved The Jerk and Hocus Pocus growing up and Lawrence says she thinks Jurassic Park is the “greatest movie ever made.”

While Lawrence’s scariest life moment was experiencing double engine failure on an airplane, she also joked that Stone’s was likely the time both her contacts popped out of her eyes at the same time during a performance of Cabaret because “[her] eyes are too big.” Lawrence was there and thought Stone gave an amazing performance, while Stone felt she was terrible because she couldn’t see.

The interview eventually devolved into joyous giggling and absurd exchanges between the two. “Do you understand that spending time with us is just us sitting and screaming at each other?” asked Stone.

“We just scream at each other. We’re both hoarse after we hang out — us, oh my God. I can’t imagine what it must be like for other people. We should never hang out, only with each other,” replied Lawrence. “God, I’m like already exhausted. It’s so fun.”

