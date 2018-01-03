Christian Bale still hasn't seen Ben Affleck's Batman performance

Christian Bale, the Dark Knight of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, still hasn’t seen Ben Affleck‘s performance as the Caped Crusader. He mentioned that he’ll “certainly see it” at some point, but he seems in no rush to make it happen.

“I have not [seen Ben Affleck’s Batman],” the Hostiles actor said during an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with MTV’s Josh Horowitz. “Yes, I’m interested [in seeing it], my son seemed like he was really interested, but then I realized he just wanted to see the trailer and that was it. And, you know, I tend to go see films that [my kids] want to see.”

Even though Bale starred in some of the most lauded superhero films of all time, he confessed he’s not a big superhero movie fan. “People seem surprised at that, I don’t know why, but I’ve not seen any of the Avengers films or any of those films at all,” he said. “I hear they’re very good, but I’m quite happy just hearing they’re very good.”

A meeting of the Bats, however, did indeed happen.

As Affleck recollected on Conan in 2016, he met with Bale while buying Halloween costumes for their children when he received this valuable piece of advice: “Look, mate, just make sure you’ve got a zipper in that suit. I couldn’t piss for three movies.”

Affleck appeared as the Dark Knight of the DC Extended Universe first in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, then as a surprise cameo in Suicide Squad, and again in Justice League.

While the actor has publicly stated he’ll stay in the role for “as long as [Warner Bros. will] have me,” rumblings of his departure from the franchise persist.