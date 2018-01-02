Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants cast celebrates America Ferrera's pregnancy

Didn’t think anything could beat kicking off the new year with the #TIMESUP initiative, but then… pic.twitter.com/WLbtL6f8qV — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 2, 2018

This is such a good omen for 2018. Amber Tamblyn shared a photo Tuesday of her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants castmates — Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, and Blake Lively —all together celebrating Ferrera’s recently-announced pregnancy. AND HALF OF THEM ARE WEARING JEANS THAT’S JUST DUST IN MY EYE I’M NOT GETTING MISTY STOP LOOKING AT ME.

The foursome have been BFFs since starring in the original 2005 film about a group of girlfriends and a really great pair of jeans, and its 2008 sequel. The group even reunited for a 2013 EW photo shoot celebrating the franchise and their friendship. “We’ve been a part of each other’s lives in really meaningful ways that go beyond making a movie together,” Ferrera told EW then. “We almost forget that we made a movie together because our friendship was created from so many other experiences. The fact that our friendship started in this beautiful film that was so meaningful to all of us and to our lives and our careers and to our friendship, we are always so grateful for it.”

Ferrera shared the same photo on Instagram, saying she is “Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood.”

The Superstore star and husband Ryan Piers Williams announced Sunday via coordinating social media posts that they’re expecting their first child. “We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos#HappyNewYear,” she wrote on Instagram.