EW Oscar Bracket Battle: Vote for the best Best Actor

EW Staff
January 02, 2018 AT 10:00 AM EST

To commemorate the Academy Awards celebrating 90 years of film, Entertainment Weekly is launching the EW Oscar Bracket Battle. Our film critics and editors have selected the top winners throughout history and landed on 64 each in four categories: Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Picture, and memorable Oscars fashion. Now it’s up to you to pick the best of the best.

Between now and the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony on March 4, we’ll be launching four total brackets. This week is Best Actors. Select your favorites below and share your picks on social media with the hashtag #EWOscarBattle. (You can also download the full bracket here.)

Voting for the first round of Best Actors ends Jan. 3 at midnight.

