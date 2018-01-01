Jumanji, Greatest Showman box office grosses surge over New Year's Day

Though 2017 has already wound down, box office grosses are ticking up for several high profile holiday releases.

The Christmas-New Year’s Day stretch is typically a fruitful one for movie studios thanks to school closures and holiday vacationers taking time off from work, most of whom seemingly opted for time-tested movie stars, as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle climbed a remarkable 83 percent from its $36.4 million debut weekend over the four-day stretch. The action-comedy bagged a further $66.5 million to its ballooning total, which now stands at $185.8 million after just 13 days in wide release.

While its numbers are impressive, the film has yet to top the domestic chart, as stiff competition from sturdy holdover Star Wars: The Last Jedi has blocked the film from bounding upward from the No. 2 position. The space epic added an additional $68.4 million to its $533.1 million North American haul between Friday and Monday, claiming the chart’s peak position and leaping beyond the $504 million take of Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast remake to become 2017’s highest-earning title.

Also holding at No. 3 is Universal’s third Pitch Perfect flick, which grows a slight five percent from its premiere tally for a four-day gross of $21 million ($67.5 million total). The award for biggest gainer of the holiday period, however, belongs to Hugh Jackman’s grand scale musical The Greatest Showman, which climbed 136 percent from its minuscule $8.8 million opening weekend to a healthier $20.8 million four-day total ($54.3 million overall). Strong word of mouth (the film boasts an A grade on CinemaScore), 310 extra theaters added to its location count, and a consistent marketing push throughout the holidays are likely responsible for the film’s robust expansion.

Fox’s pricey animated family film Ferdinand, reportedly made for $111 million, also dug itself out of troubling territory over the holiday, doubling its $7.3 million sophomore weekend gross during its third go-round on U.S. and Canadian screens. While not a bonafide hit by any means, the film has now earned a far more manageable $56.8 million, with a further $71.9 million from overseas markets.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the season is Joe Wright’s Winston Churchill biopic Darkest Hour, which has consistently posted respectable per-theater averages since debuting in limited release on Nov. 22. The film has since expanded to 943 theaters nationwide, nearly multiplying its previous $3.8 million weekend gross by two as it clocks in with a solid $7.6 million for the four-day. Its North American total currently sits at $20.2 million in the run-up to the Oscar nominations, where the film is expected to earn star Gary Oldman a nod in the lead actor category.

It’s worse news for other well-respected directors, though, as Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World slightly missteps with a so-so $7.5 million over the four-day stretch, bringing its total to $14.7 million since its Christmas Day launch. Similarly, Alexander Payne’s Downsizing continues to live up to its title, as the ambitious (and expensive) $68 million project grows a small 23 percent over last weekend’s haul, bringing its cumulative gross to a disappointing $18.6 million after 11 days in theaters.

