Oprah comes to life in new A Wrinkle in Time posters, trailer

January 01, 2018 AT 01:16 PM EST

This March, director Ava DuVernay will welcome viewers into the magical world of A Wrinkle in Time, in which a young girl named Meg Murry travels the cosmos looking for her scientist father who has gone missing. Along the way, she’ll meet Mrs. Which, Mrs. Who, and Mrs. Whatsit, otherwise known as the trio of powerful women who help to guide her on her journey.

The film, which stars Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Storm Reid, and Chris Pine, is based on Madeleine L’Engle’s classic science-fantasy novel of the same name. Fans of the book got their first taste of the film when the trailer debuted in July at D23, Disney’s biennial fan expo. Now, in addition to multiple trailers, Disney has released motion pictures for the upcoming film. The posters feature Winfrey, Witherspoon, and Kaling.

Disney also released a new TV spot, all of which you can check out below.

A Wrinkle In Time hits theaters March 9.

