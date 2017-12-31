Star Wars: The Last Jedi becomes the biggest box office hit of 2017

The Force is strong with this one. Star Wars: The Last Jedi has dominated the holiday season to become one of the top box office releases of 2017, both internationally and domestically, right under the wire as the year comes to a close.

The Rian Johnson-directed film made $52.4 million over the weekend, from Dec. 29-Dec. 31, which puts it at a domestic total of $517 million. That passes Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast to become the biggest domestic box office release of 2017. And with over $120 million globally this weekend, The Last Jedi has passed $1 billion to become the third-biggest global release of the year (and 24th-biggest all-time).

Some Star Wars fans have voiced criticisms of The Last Jedi online, giving it a 51 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But that has apparently done nothing to hinder the movie’s behemoth box office: The Last Jedi has already topped the domestic total of last year’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.