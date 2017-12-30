New Mary Poppins Returns photo is a jolly holiday with Emily Blunt

It’s another “Jolly Holiday” with Mary in the latest look at Mary Poppins Returns. Emily Blunt plays the titular nanny of this Disney tale, while Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda plays lamplighter Jack, both of whom are taking the children on an unforgettable experience in a new photo from the sequel.

Shown in the image, which first debuted on USA Today, are the little ones John (Nathanael Saleh), Annabel (Pixie Davies), and Georgie (Joel Dawson) — the children of Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw), who’s now all grown up and living in the house on Cherry Tree Lane. Michael’s sister, Jane (Emily Mortimer), and housekeeper, Ellen (Julie Walters), look on as Mary and Jack take the tykes on a wild ride.

See a delightful new image from the upcoming #MaryPoppinsReturns: https://t.co/bT7ErH7iF1 pic.twitter.com/aRo8IHaSKm — Oh My Disney (@OhMyDisney) December 28, 2017

Mary Poppins Returns takes place 25 years after the original Disney movie musical, which starred Julie Andrews in the title role. As the title of the film suggests, the character returns to the family when Michael suffers a personal loss in 1930s London.

Moviegoers who turn out for the film’s 2018 premiere will also meet Mary’s cousin Topsy (Meryl Streep); Mr. Dawes Jr. (Dick Van Dyke), the chairman of Fidelity Fiduciary Bank; William Weatherall Wilkins (Colin Firth), the head of the bank; and the Balloon Lady (Angela Lansbury), a character from P.L. Travers’ Mary Poppins books brought to life.

Director Rob Marshall, who previously helmed Into the Woods and Chicago, explained to EW how the film is all about rediscovering hope.

“It’s a theme that runs through the books — that as adults get older, they forget, and it’s very easy to become cynical and jaded and not believe in things,” he said. “And one of the beautiful things about P.L. Travers’ work is that she takes an everyday chore and turns it into something magical, and I think that’s an important lesson for adults. In this particular climate, I was so anxious to live in a place of optimism and joy and this discovery of lost wonder. I wanted to live in that world.”

Mary Poppins Returns will pop into theaters on Dec. 25, 2018.