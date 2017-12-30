Han Solo movie scores Star Wars vet John Williams to compose theme

How to Train Your Dragon composer John Powell will still write the musical score for Solo: A Star Wars Story, but the movie about one of the most beloved smugglers in the galaxy is getting the John Williams touch. The veteran music man of the Star Wars franchise will return again to compose the theme for the latest standalone film, Williams confirmed in an interview with Variety.

“The present plan is that I’m writing a theme for Han Solo, and John Powell is going to write the score, which he’ll do brilliantly,” the composer said.

This marks Williams’ ninth assignment for Star Wars; he composed the music for all eight installments of the main Skywalker Saga — his last one being The Last Jedi. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, released in 2016, was then scored by Michael Giacchino (Star Trek Beyond).

Powell was announced for the Solo gig back in July. All Lucasfilm said at the time was that the movie “will be scored in the style of the original Star Wars movies but retain Powell’s distinctive voice.”

“His assignment is something I’m very happy about,” Williams said. “What I will do is offer this to John, and to [director] Ron Howard, and if all parties are happy with it, then I will be happy. … John will complete the score. He will write all the rest of the themes and all of the other material, which I’m going to be very anxious to hear.”

Alden Ehrenreich will star as a younger Han in Solo: A Star Wars Story, directed by Ron Howard — who came aboard to replace original helmers Phil Lord and Chris Miller shortly before filming was supposed to wrap.

Joonas Suotamo will play Chewbacca, Donald Glover will play Lando Calrissian, Woody Harrelson will play a mentor figure, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton will play unspecified roles, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will play a performance-capture character.

Through on-set updates shared from the reshoots, Howard revealed additional roles for Paul Bettany, Howard’s brother Clint, and another Star Wars veteran, Warwick Davis.

The film will hit theaters on May 25, 2018.