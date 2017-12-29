The Godfather trilogy is coming to Netflix

Ring in 2018 with a visit from the Corleone family.

As part of its January arrivals, Netflix will add all three films in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather trilogy to its streaming library.

they made us an offer we couldn't refuse https://t.co/HLIQj56yFy — Netflix US (@netflix) December 29, 2017

Released in 1972 and based on Mario Puzo’s novel, The Godfather focused on the Corleones, an organized crime family led by patriarch Vito (played by Marlon Brando). The film tracked the rise of Don Vito’s son Michael (Al Pacino), who finds himself pulled into the family’s politics and eventually becomes its criminal leader. The movie won three Oscars, including best actor for Brando, best adapted screenplay, and best picture. Its sequel, 1974’s The Godfather Part II, earned an additional six Oscars, including best supporting actor for Robert De Niro (who played a young version of Brando’s Vito), best director for Coppola, and best picture. Both movies are widely considered some of the best ever made.

In 1990, Coppola and Pacino returned for the franchise’s final chapter, The Godfather Part III. The film was nominated for seven Oscars but is regarded as a major step back from the 1970s classics.