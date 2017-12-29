Star Wars fan video updates Obi-Wan and Darth Vader lightsaber battle with intense twist

There are many virtues to Star Wars: A New Hope. More than 40 years after its release, George Lucas’ original film remains the gold standard for what has become a world-spanning pop culture franchise. But in at least one respect, A New Hope does lag behind its many successors: The lightsaber action leaves a lot to be desired. The climactic duel between Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and his former apprentice Darth Vader lacks the thrilling action of Vader’s later fights with Luke Skywalker, much less the high-flying acrobatics of the prequel films’ battles. But now, a new fan video has arrived to redress the balance.

YouTube user FXitinPost published a video earlier this month announcing that they were working on a full reimagining of the Vader/Obi-Wan scene, called “Scene 38 Reimagined.” That’s due out in 2018. For now, there’s just a teaser trailer, but it should be enough to whet the appetite of any Star Wars fan. The basics of the scene haven’t been changed: Vader is still pushing an aggressive offense against his old friend, and Obi-Wan is countering with a no-frills defense technique that allows him to hold off Vader while Luke and the others make their escape from the Death Star. But now they move around a lot more, and even interact with the environment; at one point, Obi-Wan parries a Vader slash into the ceiling, sending sparks flying everywhere.

Check out the scene above, and read EW’s list of the most unforgettable film scenes of 2017 to compare it with the best lightsaber action from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.