Dunkirk and Darkest Hour get intense WWII movie mashup

This year brought us two awards-worthy films set against the events of World War II: Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan’s IMAX-shot look at the evacuation of Allied soldiers pinned down at the titular beach in northern France, and Darkest Hour, Gary Oldman’s turn as Winston Churchill during this bleak time in history. Some critics consider them complementary pairings for the latest Oscar season, but now the films tell two sides of the same coin in a new fan-made mashup video.

Both stories and cinematography line up well. When Churchill assumed the role of Britain’s Prime Minister, he was faced with the decision to negotiate with Hitler or fight against seemingly impossible odds. Meanwhile, on the other side of the English Channel, Allied forces were cornered at Dunkirk.

“We shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be,” Oldman declares in a rousing speech as Churchill. Though now, as the video cuts between aerial and land shots of the troops at Dunkirk, his words can now apply to Nolan’s work.

Watch “Dunkirk Darkest Hour” in the video above.