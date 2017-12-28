Avengers stars celebrate Stan Lee's 95th birthday: 'The one and only!'

Marvel fans seeing Stan Lee‘s name trending on social media shouldn’t be worried: it’s his birthday! Some Avengers movie stars and comic book figures marked the superhero creator’s 95th year of life on Thursday.

Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) called Lee a “legend,” while Chris Evans (Captain America) saluted the “one and only” co-creator behind characters like Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, Thor, Daredevil, Black Panther, and the X-Men. Don Cheadle (War Machine), Jason R. Moore (Curtis Hoyle in Netflix’s The Punisher), and Allegra Acosta (Molly in Hulu’s Runaways) also marked the occasion.

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios and the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, repped the birthday wishes on the creative side of Marvel.

Other well-wishes came from Deadpool co-creators Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza, and Civil War comic scribe Mark Millar.

“Happy Birthday Stan Lee! I don’t even begin to fathom how he finds the energy to be Comic Books Premiere Ambassador at 95! Just incredible,” Liefeld wrote on Instagram. “Thanks for every great memory!”

Lee regularly appears in films and TV shows based on his Marvel work in a cameo capacity — even Guardians of the Galaxy, which wasn’t his brainchild.

In a thoughtful note posted to social media, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn wrote how he “was nurtured by [Lee’s] imagination as a child and [was] lucky to know him as an adult. I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing without him. And he’s as great a guy as he seems to be.”

Lee’s latest cameo was in Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu. “We heard it was something he was potentially interested in doing,” executive producer Josh Schwartz told EW. “Since we shoot in Los Angeles, it seemed more possible that we might be able to get him to come. Then, we created various scenarios that would be fun to pull him into.”