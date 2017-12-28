These are the only 7 films to earn a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes this year

Get Out landed the coveted 100 percent “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its February premiere before two “Rotten” reviews logged to the aggregation platform dropped it down to 99. Something similar happened to Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig’s moving first feature film. However, there are still seven other films that were able to maintain their perfect grade on RT in 2017, including HBO’s documentary on the late Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

According to year-end data released by RT, Truman, Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, Dawson City: Frozen Time, Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki (Hymyilevä mies), Work, Faces Places (Visages, villages), and Quest are the only films that ended the year with 100 percent scores.

Lady Bird, Get Out, City of Ghosts, God’s Own Country, Jane, and BPM (Beats Per Minute) rep the 99 percent club. Films like The Big Sick and the animated My Life as a Zucchini received 98 percent scores, while Call Me By Your Name, Mudbound, and Pixar’s Coco scored 97.

Though the distinction between 100, 99, 98, and 97 percent is small, the latter groups are arguably just as impressive (if not more so) than the titles with perfect scores.

Take Bright Lights. EW’s Jeff Jensen called it “a powerful portrait of love in action,” which was one of 53 glowing reviews logged to RT. However, 296 reviews were logged for Get Out and 212 were logged for Lady Bird, giving both works higher probabilities to receive negative critiques.

Mainstream moviegoers probably aren’t familiar with most of the other titles with 100 percent scores. Only 63 critics filed reviews for Truman (from Spanish filmmaker Cesc Gay), 48 filed for the prison documentary Work, and 47 filed for Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki.

For comparison, The Big Sick had 243 reviews, City of Ghosts had 88, Call Me By Your Name had 204, and Mudbound had 150.

Over in TV land, 10 series achieved 100 percent scores: Master of None season 2, Dear White People, The Good Fight, American Crime season 3, The Good Place season 2, Broadchurch season 3, Insecure season 2, Sneaky Pete, Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return, and Silicon Valley season 4.