Nic Cage, Selma Blair could just kill their kids in Mom and Dad trailer

No one said parenting was easy — but if you are about to suggest such a thing, first meet Brent and Kendall, two parents who are pushed to the edge of their sanity and could quite literally kill their own annoying children. Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair play such unhinged characters in the first trailer for Mom and Dad, which one critic described as “a twisted remake of Home Alone on bath salts.”

Yahoo Movies premiered the footage, which sees a world in which parents turn on their precious offspring over the course of 24 hours. To get a taste of the insanity of that concept, just watch Cage sing an expletive-laced rendition of “The Hokey Pokey” while attacking his kids with a sledgehammer.

The film hails from the mind of Brian Taylor, the man behind Syfy’s Happy! and the Crank movies. Mom and Dad also marks a reunion between Cage and Taylor, both of whom worked on Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

Anne Winters, Olivia Crocicchia, and Zackary Arthur also feature in the film.

Mom and Dad will premiere in theaters and on VOD on Jan. 19. Watch the first trailer above.