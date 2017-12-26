Thor: Ragnarok videos break down the film's electrifying VFX

The visual effects artists behind Marvel Studios brought the thunder from down under to Thor: Ragnarok, which brought back Chris Hemsworth‘s Asgardian Avenger to face off against the Goddess of Death. Andy Park, concept artist and visual development supervisor on the film, tipped his hat to these VFX wizards by sharing behind-the-scenes making-of reels for some of the most action-packed and stunning sequences.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok saw Hela (Cate Blanchett) blasting Thor through space to the planet Sakaar. While our hero was busy fighting with Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to escape this gladiatorial hellscape, Hela was busy taking over Asgard. To bring these CGI-heavy scenes to life, Marvel worked with VFX companies Luma, Framestore, ILM, and Method Studios.

Jake Morrison served as the visual effects supervisor on the film.

In the first video shared by Park, Marvel delved into the work behind the opening scene with Thor battling the fire demon Surtur and his giant dragon. Subsequent videos highlighted the introduction of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) on Sakaar, Waititi’s motion-capture role as the Kronan rock creature named Korg, Hela’s decimation of the Valkyrie warriors, and the climactic scene on the Bifrost with the self-dubbed “Revengers.”

Thor: Ragnarok also brought back Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Idris Elba’s Heimdall, Anthony Hopkins’ Odin, and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange alongside newbies like Jeff Goldblum’s The Grandmaster and Karl Urban’s Skurge.