Paddington still has a sweet tooth in Paddington 2 trailer

One thing has been true of Paddington Bear since he was but a wee cub: He loves marmalade. That much is still true in the latest trailer for Paddington 2, the walking, talking teddy’s latest adventure in England.

For the birthday of Aunt Lucy, the bear who helped raise Paddington to become the kind-hearted soul he is today, he wants to buy an expensive pop-up book from an antique shop. So Paddington goes off to perform odd jobs — from window washing to cutting hair — to raise the money. Sadly, an international master of disguise (Hugh Grant) steals the book, while Paddington winds up in prison when he’s framed for the crime.

But no matter where Paddington goes, friends (and marmalade) aren’t far off.

Paddington director Paul King returned to helm the sequel based on a script he wrote with Simon Farnaby. Ben Whishaw leads the cast of Paddington 2 as the voice of the titular bear, with Sally Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson, Jim Broadbent, Julie Walters, Hugh Benneville, and Peter Capaldi rounding out the supporting players.

After debuting in the U.K. on Nov. 10, the film (which moved from The Weinstein Co. to Warner Bros.) will open in U.S. theaters on Jan. 12.

Watch the new trailer above.